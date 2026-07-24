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TFCI shares jump over 7% to hit record high as Q1 profit doubles

TFCI shares jump over 7% to hit record high as Q1 profit doubles

The non-banking finance company, which primarily lends to the hospitality, tourism and wholesale sectors, reported that its standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY27 doubled year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 61 crore from Rs 30.55 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 2:05 PM IST
TFCI shares jump over 7% to hit record high as Q1 profit doublesTFCI also posted strong top-line growth.

Shares of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (TFCI) surged 7.32 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a record high of Rs 88.08 following the company reporting a sharp rise in earnings for the June quarter.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC), which primarily lends to the hospitality, tourism and wholesale sectors, reported that its standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY27 doubled year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 61 crore from Rs 30.55 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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TFCI also posted strong top-line growth. Total income climbed 75 per cent YoY to Rs 115.15 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 65.82 crore a year ago.

Interest income, which reflects the company's core lending business, rose 27 per cent YoY to Rs 81.02 crore from Rs 63.71 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) more than doubled to Rs 79.52 crore during the June quarter, compared with Rs 38.16 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the asset quality front, TFCI maintained a healthy balance sheet. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 0.41 per cent as of June 30, 2026, while net non-performing assets (NNPA) remained at zero.

Its Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 57.13 per cent, indicating a strong capital position to support future lending and business expansion.

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Looking ahead, TFCI said it will continue to focus on expanding its financing portfolio across tourism, hospitality, real estate, infrastructure, manufacturing and allied sectors, while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management and capital allocation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 24, 2026 2:05 PM IST
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