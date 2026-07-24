TFCI shares jump over 7% to hit record high as Q1 profit doubles

Shares of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (TFCI) surged 7.32 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a record high of Rs 88.08 following the company reporting a sharp rise in earnings for the June quarter.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC), which primarily lends to the hospitality, tourism and wholesale sectors, reported that its standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY27 doubled year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 61 crore from Rs 30.55 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

TFCI also posted strong top-line growth. Total income climbed 75 per cent YoY to Rs 115.15 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 65.82 crore a year ago.

Interest income, which reflects the company's core lending business, rose 27 per cent YoY to Rs 81.02 crore from Rs 63.71 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) more than doubled to Rs 79.52 crore during the June quarter, compared with Rs 38.16 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the asset quality front, TFCI maintained a healthy balance sheet. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 0.41 per cent as of June 30, 2026, while net non-performing assets (NNPA) remained at zero.

Its Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 57.13 per cent, indicating a strong capital position to support future lending and business expansion.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, TFCI said it will continue to focus on expanding its financing portfolio across tourism, hospitality, real estate, infrastructure, manufacturing and allied sectors, while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management and capital allocation.