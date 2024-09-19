'Don't glorify overwork': Harsh Goenka calls for urgent change after 26-year-old CA's death

After the tragic death of a young chartered accountant working with global accounting firm EY, top business leaders, including RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, have called for urgent reforms to foster a healthier workplace culture in India Inc.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant from Kerala, passed away recently due to what her mother claims was "work stress". Anna's mother Anita Augustine, in an email to EY India boss Rajiv Memani, criticized the firm for promoting excessive work.

Anna passed her CA exams in 2023 and started working at EY Pune as an executive in March 2024. It was her first job, and she worked hard to meet expectations, her mother said, adding that this took a serious toll on her health and she started facing anxiety, sleeplessness, and stress.

In response to Anna's passing and growing concerns over workplace stress, Goenka laid out a comprehensive plan to support employees, emphasising the urgent need to prioritise their well-being in today's high-pressure work environment. He outlined six critical steps that organisations should take immediately to foster a healthier, more sustainable workplace culture.

The first step focuses on introducing mental health programs and creating manageable workloads. Goenka stressed the importance of wellness initiatives to help employees maintain both physical and mental health. Secondly, he advocated for supporting new hires through mentorship programs, helping them adjust to their roles and integrate into the organisational culture smoothly.

To combat burnout, Goenka called for a cultural shift away from the glorification of overwork. He emphasised rewarding efficiency and productivity rather than long hours, urging companies to stop equating exhaustion with dedication. He also encouraged creating an environment where employees can raise concerns freely without fear of retaliation, helping to address issues early and improve overall morale.

1. Prioritize Well-being: Implement mental health programs, manageable workloads, and wellness initiatives.

2. Support New Hires: Offer mentorship to… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 19, 2024

The RPG Group boss highlighted the importance of accountable leadership, where leaders are held responsible for creating a positive or toxic work environment. Leadership should be mindful of their impact on employee satisfaction and organizational health. Lastly, he emphasised the need to promote work-life balance, urging companies to set clear boundaries between work and personal time.

"Real change, not condolences, is what’s needed," he said in the end.

Earlier today, former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar said that the death of a 26-year-old CA highlighted a systemic issue and that the business leaders must urgently address the issue of exploitation of young employees. He said across industries, young employees are overworked under the guise of "training" or "preparation for the real world."

"Although hard work is essential, extreme hours should not become standard. The World Health Organization links long working hours to a 35% increased risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of heart disease," he said in a detailed post on LinkedIn.