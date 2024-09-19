'Extreme hours shouldn't...': Ex-HCL CEO's open letter to business leaders on 26-yr-old CA's death

Former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar on Thursday said that the recent tragic death of a 26-year-old CA in Pune highlighted a systemic issue and that the business leaders must urgently address the issue of exploitation of young employees. He said across industries, young employees are overworked under the guise of "training" or "preparation for the real world."

"Although hard work is essential, extreme hours should not become standard. The World Health Organization links long working hours to a 35% increased risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of heart disease," he said in a detailed post on LinkedIn. "This prevalent pattern sees young professionals working tirelessly for weeks or months without a break, fostering a toxic culture where exhaustion is celebrated and well-being is ignored."

A 26-year-old CA, working at the consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY), passed away recently due to what her mother claimed was "work stress". Anna Sebastian Perayil had started working at the firm just four months ago. Her mother, Anita Augustine, in an email to the company's India boss Rajiv Memani criticized the firm for promoting excessive work and pointed out the gap between the company's stated human rights values and her daughter's experience.

Nayar, who served as Vice Chairman & CEO at HCL Technologies from 2007 to 2013, said that the firms must audit work environments to identify and rectify these harmful practices. "When long hours are necessary, companies must provide support such as rest areas, meals, mental health resources, and mandatory time off."

Referring to a 2019 Gallup study that showed that burnout not only diminishes employee well-being but also reduces productivity by 63%, he said the companies must prioritise long-term sustainability over short-term gains.

The former HCL boss also stated the role of HR in employee wellbeing. "HR is pivotal to an organisation's culture. Yet often, HR departments are either unaware or unresponsive to burnout signs. A study by the American Psychological Association indicates that 75% of employees experience significant workplace stress, with nearly half requiring help managing it," he wrote, adding that the HR must be empowered to intervene early when employee well-being is at risk.

"Why This Matters for Business Leaders? Gallup reports that 85% of employees globally are disengaged at work. These figures reflect a deep-seated issue in organizational treatment of personnel. If we fail to address these issues, we contribute to declining performance and perpetuate a harmful system," he added.

Nayar said that the future of any successful company hinges on its treatment of people. "We need to start asking ourselves: Are we willing to measure success not just by financial performance but by the health and happiness of the employees driving that performance? The data is clear: when employee well-being improves, so does organizational success."

"If we don’t act now, when will we?" he asked.