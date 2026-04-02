'Don't turn your kid into a junkyard of...': Investor warns parents about childhood inactivity

"Don't turn your kid into a junkyard of reels and stupid videos," warned investor Dilip Kumar in a message to parents on Thursday, urging them to prioritise physical activity for their children. His call comes at a time when childhood obesity rates in India are rising at an alarming pace, with the country ranking second globally for the number of children living with overweight and obesity.

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In a post on X, Kumar emphasised the importance of combating screen addiction, noting that children today are moving less and spending more time in front of screens. "Do whatever it takes to get your kids physically active," he advised, adding that "there is a multi-billion dollar industry whose entire existence depends on your child never getting bored."

Do whatever it takes to get your kids physically active. There is a multi billion dollar industry whose entire existence depends on your child never getting bored. Children are moving less and sitting infront of screens more. Look up any study and there is a strong evidence of… — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) April 2, 2026

He said children are moving less and sitting in front of screens more. "Look up any study, and there is strong evidence of physical inactivity amongst school-going children in India," he said.

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The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted that 74% of Indian children fail to meet physical activity recommendations. According to the WHO, approximately 20% of Indian children are classified as overweight, and an increasing number of school-going children are being diagnosed with clinical depression and anxiety.

Kumar said school-going kids are being diagnosed with clinical depression and anxiety. "We're getting obsessed to solve for safety, comfort, and convenience. Take kids out and make movement non-negotiable. Get them to play any sport. Don’t turn your kid into a junkyard of reels and stupid videos," he cautioned. "If you don't design their childhood, someone else will."

India is facing an escalating childhood obesity crisis. According to the World Obesity Federation's World Obesity Atlas 2026, released on World Obesity Day (March 4), India has become one of the most affected countries in the world.

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In 2025, 14.9 million children aged 5-9 and 26.4 million adolescents aged 10-19 in India were living with overweight or obesity. Only China reported higher numbers. The report warns that if current trends continue, the incidence of obesity-linked diseases such as hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and fatty liver disease will surge by 2040.

The Atlas also highlights that 41 million school-age children in India were living with a high Body Mass Index (BMI) in 2025, including 14 million with obesity. Globally, more than one in five children (20.7%) aged 5-19 now live with overweight or obesity, an increase from 14.6% in 2010. If no significant prevention strategies are implemented, the number of obese children worldwide is projected to rise to 507 million by 2040.

As childhood obesity becomes a mounting concern, Kumar's call to action resonates more than ever. Parents are being urged to take proactive steps to counteract the growing influence of sedentary behaviors and prioritize the long-term health of their children by encouraging outdoor activities and sports.