Multibagger to buy: Target price, outlook for this Vijay Kedia, Mukul Agarwal-backed stock

Multibagger stock pick: Brokerage firms continue to remain on one of multibagger stock, which is owned by superstar investors like Vijay Kedia and Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, which has already delivered strong gains in less than three-years of its listing. Yet, analysts see up to another 55 per cent upside in the counter in the next few months.

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The stock is Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, which was listed in August 2023, when the company raised a total of Rs 687 crore via IPO, by selling its shares for Rs 300 apiece. Post listing, the stock delivered a strong return 180 per cent to Rs 843 in October 2025, but is currently trading nearly 20 per cent below its peak at Rs 675 apeice, yet 125 per cent above its IPO price.

Yatharth Hospitals stands out as one of the fastest growing hospital chains in India, demonstrating strong execution. It is transiting from a regional entity to a major North Indian healthcare chain. A debt-free balance sheet, rising ARPOB, bed capacity additions and rising Medical Value Travel traction, positions it for high growth and financial prudence in the listed hospital space, said Master Capital Services.

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Yatharth Hospitals and Trauma Care Services, established in 2008, is a leading and fastest growing multi-specialty hospital group with a network of 8 hospitals and 12 centres spread across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Madhya Pradesh. It stands among the region’s largest private healthcare providers with multiple and all major healthcare solutions.

In a nutshell, brokerage firms are positive on its strong operational efficiency, improved brand recall, strong presence in the key markets, robust expansion plans, client diversification, improving financial performance, healthy occupancy and average revenue per bed occupied.

Yatharth is well-placed to achieve consistent high growth, led by capacity expansion of 5000 beds multi-specialty hospital chain with a total planned CapEx of Rs 1,500 crores in the next 3 years. We expect the revenue is projected to grow at 33-35 per cent CAGR in FY27, with Ebitda margins stabilizing around 24-26 per cent," it said with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 788.

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Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 11,00,000 equity shares, or 1.11 per cent stake in Yatharth Hospital as of December 2025 quarter. Vijay Kedia, through his affiliate, Kedia Securities owned 9,65,000 equity shares or 1 per cent stake in the company as of December 31, 2025. The company is yet to disclose its shareholding for March 2026 quarter.

Choice Institutional Equities remains confident that Yatharth's growth trajectory will be sustained by its strategically targeted expansion across Delhi-NCR micro-markets, underpinned by a strong super-specialty portfolio.

"This approach is progressively driving higher ARPOB and improved margin, further cementing its position as a premier advanced tertiary-care hospital network in the region. We continue to expect to see a CAGR of 35.5 per cent/35.7 per cent/43.6 per cent over FY25–FY28E and maintain our 'buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,050," it said.