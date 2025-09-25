'Draped a Nobel medal around his own neck': Brahma Chellaney debunks Trump's claim that he 'ended 7 un-endable wars'

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney on Thursday debunked US President Donald Trump's claim in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that he ended seven "unendable wars", including the 4-day long India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor in May this year.

Chellaney said in a long post on X (formerly Twitter) that by repeating these claims, Trump basically put a Nobel medal around his own neck. He was responding to a post by the US Department of State, which essentially bolstered the pitch for a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump.

The geostrategist wrote: "The 'seven un-endable wars' Trump did not end: At the UN, Trump practically draped a Nobel medal around his own neck, boasting that he had 'ended seven un-endable wars' that were supposedly 'raging, with countless thousands of people being killed.'"

Dismissing Trump's self-proclaimed peacemaking record as "bluster and rebranding chaos as triumph", Chellaney further said that some of the "wars" he claims to have ended never existed, whereas others remain unresolved.

Further sharpening his attack on Trump, he said: "His peace résumé is less about ending wars than about rebranding chaos as triumph."

What does Donald Trump's peace resume look like?

In the case of the Cambodia-Thailand standoff, Chellaney said that Trump's trade threats achieved nothing. "It was ASEAN diplomacy — two hours of talks in Malaysia — that produced a ceasefire. The border dispute is still unresolved."

Speaking on the India-Pakistan conflict, he said that Trump tried to shield Pakistan from India's response after Pakistan-backed terrorists massacred Indian tourists.

“What actually forced Pakistan to sue for peace were India’s devastating airstrikes. India even publicly denied any US role.”

On Kosovo and Serbia, he said, “There was no war to end. Only in Trump’s imagination was there a war between them, which he supposedly ‘ended.’”

Highlighting the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Chellaney said, “Washington staged a deal-signing, but deadly fighting continues. Trump’s ‘peace’ exists only in press releases.”

On the Middle East, Chellaney was blunt: “Rather than stop a war between Israel and Iran, Trump expanded one — greenlighting Israeli strikes, deploying US military assets, even bombing Iran’s nuclear sites. That’s not peacemaking, it’s warmaking.”

He further said that Trump falsely claimed credit in situations where no war existed, such as between Egypt and Ethiopia. Moreover, a US-brokered deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan “is already in danger of unraveling,” Chellaney said.

What did Trump exactly say at the UNGA?

In his speech at the UNGA, Trump claimed that he ended seven "unendable wars", adding that he had to work towards conflict resolution instead of the UN doing it.

"What is the purpose of the United Nations?" he asked. The US President added that all the institution does is "write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up."

He then repeated a claim that he has been frequently making. “In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars. They said they were unendable.”