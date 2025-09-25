'UN hasn't been able to do its job': Trump alleges triple sabotage at General Assembly

Triple sabotage at the United Nations? That’s what President Donald Trump claimed after an escalator, teleprompter, and microphone all failed during his appearance at the UN General Assembly — a sequence he called “sinister” and demanded be investigated at the highest level.

“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday. “This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to Trump, the first failure came as he and First Lady Melania Trump were riding an escalator to the General Assembly. The machine “came to a screeching halt,” he wrote, nearly causing a fall. “It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first.”

He claimed the Secret Service is involved and that all security footage — especially of the emergency stop button — must be preserved. A UN official told the Associated Press a person traveling with Trump had accidentally hit the stop lever. But Trump wasn’t buying it, citing a report from The Times that UN staff had joked about turning off the escalator. “The people that did it should be arrested!” he wrote.

Advertisement

Next came the teleprompter failure. Trump said he was forced to read from printed pages for 15 minutes, before the device began working again. He brushed it off, claiming: “The good news is the Speech has gotten fantastic reviews.”

But then came the sound issue. According to Trump, most world leaders couldn’t hear the address unless they were using interpreter earpieces. “The first person I saw at the conclusion of the Speech was Melania… I said, ‘How did I do?’ And she said, ‘I couldn’t hear a word you said.’”

Trump said he is sending a formal complaint to the UN Secretary-General and demanded a full probe. “No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job they were put in existence to do,” he added.