Drone hits Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Peshawar vs Karachi PSL match affected

A drone hit the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday afternoon. The stadium is hosting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings tonight at 8 pm IST.
The match is likely to be cancelled due to the drone attack on the cricketing venue, India Today reported, citing sources. Previously, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry earlier claimed that some drones were neutralised in Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Miano, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock, as per newswire PTI.
The development comes after India's S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against Pakistani drones and missiles moving towards India.
With this attack, Pakistan's aim was likely to weaken India's air defence capabilities and military readiness in these regions.
On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to engage 15 military targets using drones and missiles in northern and western parts of India such as Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.
Why were these places targeted?
- AWANTIPURA, SRINAGAR, JAMMU: This region serves as a crucial military and administrative hub in Jammu and Kashmir, situated along the highly sensitive and disputed Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. The control and security of this area are vital for India’s counter-insurgency operations and border defense strategies.
- PATHANKOT: Pathankot stands as a strategically important airbase and military cantonment located near the Punjab border. Historically, it has been a focal point in Indo-Pak conflicts during the wars of 1965 and 1971. Its close proximity to Pakistan and porous borders render it vulnerable, yet it remains essential for prompt military responses in northern India.
- AMRITSAR, KAPURTHALA, JALANDHAR, LUDHIANA, ADAMPUR, BHATINDA: These cities in Punjab feature an integrated network of airfields and military installations. Given Punjab’s location along the India-Pakistan border, these bases are integral for air defense and swift mobilization. The Adampur and Halwara airbases near Ludhiana, alongside Bhatinda, create a cluster that facilitates quick responses to potential threats from Pakistan. Additionally, Air Force Station Bhuj, Air Force Station Uttarlai (Barmer), Air Force Station Phalodi, Air Force Station Nal, the 12-Wing Air Force in Chandigarh, and the Bathinda-based Chetak Corps of the Indian Army are key elements in India’s defense strategy against threats from Pakistan.