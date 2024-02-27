Dubai rolls out multiple-entry tourist visa for Indians; check details

Dubai has introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa for Indians, news agency PTI reported, citing the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). "Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai, to foster sustained economic collaborations and encourage tourism and business ties," the DET said.

Indians are among the top visitors to the Gulf country, with 2.46 million tourists visiting Dubai in 2023. In the year-ago period, the city hosted 1.84 million tourists from India, while in 2019, it welcomed 1.97 million visitors.

Dubai has now rolled out a multiple-entry visa scheme, under which Indian nationals can take multiple entries into the city for five years, with each stay allowed up to 90 days. This visa can be extended once for a similar period, ensuring that the total stay does not exceed 180 days within a year.

The visa process has also been made easy as applications will be processed within two to five working days upon receiving and accepting the service request.

To avail of the visa, applicants must possess a bank balance of $4,000 or equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months and have valid health insurance coverage applicable in the UAE.

Through this initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity, DET said.

"As a key market for Dubai, India will continue to play an integral role in enabling us to achieve the goals of the D33 Agenda, further reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for business, investment, and tourism," said Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said.

"Our inbound visitation from India in 2023 was outstanding, contributing to a record-breaking performance by our tourism sector," Habib said, adding that the move will not only allow Indian tourists to visit Dubai but also provide a platform for enhanced economic collaboration.

Earlier this month, Iran announced a visa-waiver programme for Indians entering the country by air for tourism for a maximum stay of 15 days. The visa-free entry was rolled out for Indian citizens from February 4 subject to four conditions. In December, Iran approved a new visa-free programme for India and 32 other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

(With inputs from PTI)

