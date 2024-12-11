'Durgadi Fort has temple, not mosque': Kalyan court's big verdict in 48-year-old case 

The Kalyan civil court has ruled that the disputed Durgadi Fort is owned by the Maharashtra government, rejecting claims by the Majlis-E-Mushawarat Trust in a case spanning nearly five decades. The Trust has announced plans to challenge the verdict in the Bombay High Court. Senior Division Civil Judge AS Lanjewar dismissed the Trust's suit as time-barred and upheld the state government's ownership of the hilltop fortress.

The Trust, which first filed its claim in 1976, argued that the fort contains a mosque and an idgah, alongside a temple dedicated to Goddess Durga. However, the court's judgment emphasised the lack of sufficient justification for the prolonged delay in the case.

The dispute dates back to a 1966 report by the Thane district collector, who identified the presence of a Hindu temple at Durgadi Fort. The fort has been under the administration of the state government since that year. "The Durgadi Fort has historical, cultural, and religious significance for both Hindus and Muslims, but the court had maintained a status quo in the matter for 58 years," said Sachin Kulkarni, who represented the state government.

In 1994, the court permitted the state public works department (PWD) to undertake urgent repairs to the fort, affirming that it belonged to the government. While the Kalyan Municipal Corporation (KMC) was later entrusted with its upkeep, the state government resumed direct control after the KMC failed to comply.

Kulkarni stated that any activities at the fort now require prior state government approval. The court also rejected the Trust's request to transfer the case to the state waqf board. "The unreasonable delay without sufficient justification was a key reason for dismissing the case," Kulkarni added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende said security in Kalyan town and at Durgadi Fort has been intensified in light of the court’s decision. Hindu Manch president Dinesh Deshmukh, who is also a petitioner in the case, welcomed the ruling, noting that all pleas from the Trust had been rejected.

Following the verdict, Shiv Sena, Hindu Manch, and other organisations conducted a symbolic 'aarti' at the fort’s temple.

Ruling Shiv Sena Kalyan chief Ravi Patil highlighted the fort's historic significance, noting that it was captured by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the Nizam rulers in 1656. Patil also recalled late Balasaheb Thackeray’s 1971 visit to the site, during which he dismissed claims of the Muslim community over the fort.

