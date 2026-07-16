E20 fuel: Consumer court rules in favour of customer who flagged damage to his car

In perhaps India's first known consumer court ruling related to the country's E20 fuel rollout, the Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled in favour of a vehicle owner who alleged that the use of E20 petrol caused significant damage to his vehicle.

The consumer had claimed that after refuelling with E20 petrol, the vehicle developed recurring engine problems, including poor performance, misfiring and a gradual decline in efficiency. According to the complaint, the issues continued despite repeated repairs and eventually resulted in substantial engine-related expenses.

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The case centred on whether E20 petrol was responsible for the mechanical problems.

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The vehicle manufacturer and dealer disputed the allegation, arguing that the model was fully compatible with E20 fuel. They contended that the defects were caused by routine wear and tear, maintenance-related issues or other unrelated factors rather than the fuel itself.

However, the Consumer Commission rejected the manufacturer's defence. In its order, the Commission noted that the consumer had repeatedly approached authorised workshops for repairs, but the vehicle continued to develop the same problems. It observed that the repeated repair attempts and the persistence of the defects strengthened the consumer's case that the underlying issue had not been effectively resolved.

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A significant aspect of the ruling was the Commission's observation on the availability of fuel options. It noted that E20 petrol had become the commonly available fuel at petrol pumps, leaving consumers with little or no practical alternative. The Commission said motorists could not reasonably be expected to avoid using E20 where other fuel options were unavailable.

Allowing the complaint, the Commission directed the vehicle manufacturer and dealer to reimburse the owner's repair expenses. It also awarded compensation for mental agony and litigation costs incurred during the proceedings.

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The order further laid down a timeline for compliance and stated that interest would be payable if the compensation amount was not paid within the prescribed period.

The ruling comes as India continues expanding the rollout of E20 petrol under its ethanol-blending programme. The decision is expected to draw attention as it raises questions over consumer rights, manufacturer liability and fuel compatibility in cases where E20 has become the default fuel available at retail outlets.