No evidence E20 harms engines, says IIT Kanpur; mileage drop less than 5%

An IIT Kanpur study has found no evidence that E20 petrol damages vehicle engines, challenging concerns around the nationwide rollout of 20% ethanol-blended fuel, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

The researchers also said the impact on fuel efficiency is marginal and does not exceed 5%.

The findings come days after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas acknowledged that E20 could reduce mileage by up to 5% in some vehicles, while maintaining that the environmental benefits outweigh the slight loss in fuel efficiency.

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Extensive Testing Found No Engine Damage

Dhruv Raj Karana, Project Scientist at the Engine Research Laboratory in IIT Kanpur's Department of Mechanical Engineering, reportedly said that "extensive testing" conducted by the institute found that E20 does not cause engine damage, corrosion, or other technical issues in either newer or older vehicles.

Karana said the laboratory's research has consistently shown no significant decline in fuel efficiency with E20. He added that even the reported mileage variation of up to 5% cannot be attributed solely to ethanol blending.

According to Karana, a similar variation can occur "even if back-to-back tests are repeated with pure petrol."

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Driving Conditions Matter More Than Fuel

Karana told the news agency that factors such as driving habits, road conditions, and vehicle maintenance have a much greater influence on mileage than E20 itself. He also dismissed claims circulating on social media that E20 damages engines as "scientifically unfounded."

Instead, he urged motorists to rely on their vehicle manufacturer's manual and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas's guidelines rather than unverified online posts.

IIT Kanpur Also Tested Higher Ethanol Blends

Karana said IIT Kanpur's Engine Research Laboratory, headed by Professor Avinash Kumar Agarwal, has been carrying out extensive research on ethanol-blended fuels.

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The institute has also successfully tested E85 fuel, which contains 85% ethanol, although such high blends require specially designed engines and compatible fuel systems.

Government Defends E20 Rollout

In a recent question-and-answer document issued to address criticism of the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas described E20 as "a cleaner, higher-quality and more efficient fuel" than E10 or pure petrol.

The ministry said the fuel was introduced only after "years of scientific testing, consultations with automobile manufacturers and the expansion of domestic ethanol production."