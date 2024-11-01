EAC-PM chairman Bibek Debroy passes away at 69; Narendra Modi pays poignant tribute to 'towering scholar'

Chairman of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy breathed his last at the age of 69 on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Debroy was also the Chairman of the Finance Ministry's Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework for Amrit Kaal.

Soon after the news of his passing came, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to pay his last respects to the departed soul. Remembering the 'towering scholar' that Debroy was, Modi penned a poignant tribute.

"Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth," the Prime Minister wrote while sharing a picture of himself with Debroy.

Bibek Debroy was a member of the NITI Aayog from its inception in January 2015 till June 2019. Prior to joining the NITI Aayog, Bibek Debroy served as the Chairman of the Railways Ministry's High Powered Committee on restructuring the country's lifeline.

He also taught at Presidency College, Kolkata; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics; the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade; and the National Council of Applied Economic Research.

Not only does Debroy have an impressive record in policymaking and academics, he is also the second Indian after Manmatha Nath Dutt to have translated both the Mahabharata and Ramayana from its unabridged form to English.

Other Hindu texts that Debroy translated from Mahabharata to English include the Vedas, Bhagavad Gita, Harivamsa, Bhagavata Purana, Markandeya Purana, Brahma Purana, Vishnu Purana, Shiv Purana, and Brahmanda Purana.

Besides this, Debroy also forayed into the world of anchoring with Itihasa, which was telecasted on Sansad TV. The show focuses on a journey to discover what is Bharata, what it means to be Bharatiya and what it means in terms of Sanatana culture that India has.

In 2015, the veteran economist was awarded a Padma Shri. A year later, the US-India Business Summit awarded Debroy with the Lifetime Achievement Achievement Award.

For his translations of Hindu texts, he was conferred with the Sir Ramakrishna Gopal Bhandarkar Memorial Award in July last year by the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute.