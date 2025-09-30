'Earned ₹241 cr in last 3 yrs': Prashant Kishor makes big declaration ahead of Bihar polls

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj and a former political strategist, has publicly declared his income and tax records amid scrutiny over his party funding. At a gathering in Bihar, Kishor defended his own financial conduct, saying, "Hum chor nahi hain (we are not thieves)," amid continued questioning about the legitimacy of his political funding.

Kishor stated, "Raised funds through professional fees, paid GST and income tax, and donated the amount to the party." He emphasised transparency in response to accusations from rivals about his campaign money.

Detailing his income and expenditure, Kishor stated, "In the last three years, I earned Rs 241 crore through advice that I gave to companies or individuals. Of this money, I paid Rs 30,98,68,764 in GST which was 18% of the income. I paid Rs 20 crore in income tax and donated Rs 98.95 crore to my Jan Suraaj Party."

As Bihar prepares for its 2025 assembly elections, Kishor's disclosures and allegations against senior leaders have intensified the political discourse.

Kishor addressed allegations concerning JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary, repeating claims of substantial property holdings. He said, "He has acquired property worth Rs 200 crores. He said on camera that if even one kattha of land comes up, I (Ashok Chaudhary) will be a slave to Jan Suraaj. Now that the papers have been issued, you say that this is not your land. If it is your land, then don't be a slave to Jan Suraaj, prepare to be a slave to the people of Bihar and resign. If you don't resign, we will go to the Governor and the court. Action should be taken against him."

In addition to the property allegations, Kishor accused BJP leader and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, of being a "convicted murderer" who was released by the court after submitting "wrong documents" to claim he was a minor at the time of his conviction in 1995. Kishor reiterated his call for Choudhary's immediate arrest, saying, "(Bihar Deputy CM) Samrat Choudhary should be immediately arrested as he was convicted in a murder case in 1995 but released after the court wrongly ruled that he was a minor."

Reacting to these allegations, Samrat Choudhary responded, "The biggest thing is that some matters need to be addressed in the proper forum. The person who tries to impose his corruption on others to save himself should first answer for himself.