EaseMyTrip's Prashant Pitti challenges Dhruv Rathee to debate on govt's achievements; offers to pay for airfare from Germany

Prashant Pitti, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, invited YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for debate on how the present government has changed India for better.

Pitti’s invitation came in response to a post shared by the social media influencer, who shared a video shared by a parody account and wrote, “This is why voting for educated politicians is important.” The video clip shows BJP MP Manoj Tiwari explaining the achievements of 10-year of the BJP government.

Calling out the perceived bias in Rathee’s videos, Pitti recommended a more balanced portrayal of both the positive and negative aspects of the current government for India's development.

"Dear @@dhruv_rathee This video looks edited, I assumed you would know better," the co-founder of EaseMyTrip pointed out.

Tagging the influencer in a post on X (formally Twitter), Pitti wrote, “IF your agenda is truly to see better India (and not grow your bank account), you would projected both good/bad, instead of just bashing current govt.”

In his invitation, the co-founder of EaseMyTrip offered to present “STATISTICAL-FACTS on how current-govt has changed India for better, in a DEBATE.”

“Anyways, its still not too late, let me tell you some good part. What if a non-affiliated & maybe educated person (IIT grad, one who choose to come back to India, & unicorn startup founder), presents you with STATISTICAL-FACTS on how current-govt has changed India for better, in a DEBATE... Would you be willing to change your mind?” he wrote.

“Let me know, happy to sponsor Germany to India air-ticket for you (before election results) for debate, as I don't like the names people call you back in India,” Pitti added.

Several netizens hailed to Pitti’s challenge to Rathee for a debate with one user commenting, “Please immediately ban all ticketing/bookings for Germany with urgent effect, on your portal. Teach this German stooge a strong lesson.”

“He won’t grasp that concept because it simply doesn’t align with his master’s narrative! He's nothing more than a paid propagandist, a mere pawn in the (P)AAP’s game,” commented another.

“He can’t debate. Liars, propagandists and dictators don’t have the guts to face facts,” said a third netizen.

A fourth user wrote, “Whenever someone exposes German Shepherd, he simply blocks them. And This guy was crying for freedom speech in almost every video.”

Now, it is to be seen if the popular YouTuber accepts the challenge or not.