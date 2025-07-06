The Indian Army's Deputy Chief, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, has offered a detailed account of the planning and strategic intent behind Operation Sindoor, describing the ceasefire decision as a "masterly stroke" to end the conflict at the right moment.

Speaking at a defence forum, Lt Gen Singh said: "The defining thing was that leadership - the strategic messaging by leadership - was unambiguous. You cross our red lines and there would be action. There would be punitive action if required. There is no scope of absorbing the pain the way we did a few years ago."

On target selection, he said the final decision came only "on the final day or the final hour" after continuous surveillance. “A total of 21 targets were actually sort of identified out of which nine targets we thought would be prudent to engage," he said. The final selection was informed by both technology and human intelligence.

Emphasising jointness, he said: "A considered decision was taken — it'll be a tri-services approach to send the right message that we indeed are an integrated force. So Army, Navy, Air Force all played their part as far as targeting was concerned."

The general explained that escalation control was built into every stage of the operation. "When the target engagement started, it was only the terrorist targets that were engaged in the first phase. A message was sent that we have only engaged your militant targets… we would like to put an end to it,” he said.

However, after Pakistan retaliated by targeting Indian military targets, New Delhi responded in kind. "In step two of the escalation, a very strong message was sent by engaging their military targets in a manner that on 10th of May, there was a message from the military operations Pakistan that they would want a ceasefire. Of course, we completed our mission and thereafter we agreed to a ceasefire."

Rejecting criticism about the timing of the ceasefire, Singh said: "A lot of naysayers say — why did we stop now? So war is easy to initiate but it's very difficult to control. I would say that was a very masterly stroke that was played to stop the war at an appropriate time." He also hinted at India’s retained escalation edge: "There was a punch that was ready… and they realised that that hidden punch, in case that comes through, Pakistan would be in a very, very bad condition."

The opposition Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for agreeing to a ceasefire with Pakistan. Gandhi had previously questioned why India, after mounting an intensive operation, would "back off without finishing the job," accusing the government of lacking resolve. Congress leaders have demanded transparency about the operation’s full outcome, while the BJP has accused the opposition of undermining the military's judgment.