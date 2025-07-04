'We don't have luxury of Iron Dome': Top Army official says India is a vast country, needs robust defence system

Lt Gen Rahul Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), on Friday said that India does not have an air defence system akin to Israel's Iron Dome. In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attacked a total of 36 locations from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat using around 300-400 drones.

Among the targets were military bases and airfields in Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj. India's air defence systems, including the formidable S-400, successfully intercepted and neutralised most of these drone attacks.

"We do not have the luxury like the way Israel, they have the Iron Dome and a number of other air defence features that they have. We do not have that luxury because our country is vast and such things cost a lot of money," he said at the FICCI New Age Military Technologies event.

Why a defence system like Iron Dome might not be India's best bet?

The Iron Dome — developed jointly by Israel and the US — is highly specialised and optimised to deal with short-range rockets, artillery shells, and mortar shells. Its range is 4-70 km and it can quickly identify and intercept the abovementioned types of projectiles before they reach the targets.

The Iron Dome has a reported interception rate ranging from 75% to 95%, thus offering localised protection for cities and strategic locations. The Iron Dome also allows for a rapid response and high interception rate against these types of munitions.

Despite its several advantages, the Iron Dome may prove to be unsuitable for India's primary defence needs simply due to its territory and diverse threats. India is a significantly larger country compared to Israel and faces threats from both China and Pakistan. Due to its limited range of up to 70 km, the Iron Dome will be unable to face threats beyond short-range rockets, including long-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.

It may also face issues in dealing with sophisticated drone swarms, which can overwhelm defenses through sheer numbers and maneuverability.