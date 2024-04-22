EC orders repoll in 8 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh 

The Election Commission has ordered repolling in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh where EVM damage and violence were reported during polling to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on April 19. In an order on Sunday, the commission declared the polling in the eight polling stations as void and ordered fresh polling on April 24 from 6 am to 2 pm.

The polling stations where repoll would be held include, Sario in Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth under Nyapin assembly seat in Kurung Kumey, Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi polling booths under Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district.

Repoll will also be held in Bogne and Molom polling booths under the Rumgong assembly constituency in Siang district. An estimated 76.44 per cent of the total 8,92,694 voters exercised their franchise on April 19 to elect 50 MLAs for the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state. The ruling BJP had already won 10 assembly seats unopposed.