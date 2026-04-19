ECI tightens watch on unlawful social media content ahead of 2026 polls

The Election Commission of India has stepped up its crackdown on misleading and unlawful content on digital platforms, issuing a detailed advisory as campaigning intensifies for the General Elections and bye-elections 2026.

Strict rules, fast action on AI content

In a press note dated April 19, 2026, the Commission reminded all stakeholders to ensure responsible and ethical use of social media, in line with the Information Technology Act, 2000, IT Rules, 2021 and the Model Code of Conduct. It added that any misleading or unlawful AI-generated or manipulated content will be acted upon within 3 hours of being flagged on social media platforms.

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General Elections and bye-elections 2026: ECI action on unlawful social media content.



Read more : https://t.co/qxfYKS6i3D pic.twitter.com/atXNr0zd1T — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 19, 2026

Political parties, candidates and campaign representatives have also been directed to clearly label election-related posts as “AI-generated”, “Digitally Enhanced” or “Synthetic Content”, along with disclosure of the originating entity, to ensure transparency and maintain voter trust.

Monitoring posts, action across states

With elections underway in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal, the Commission said posts that have the potential to disrupt law and order or spread false narratives about the polling process are being closely tracked. Action is being taken by State IT Nodal Officers notified under the IT Act.

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Since the announcement of elections on 15th March 2026, over 11 thousand social media posts and URLs have been identified and acted upon, including removal of content, FIR, clarifications and rebuttals.

The Commission also reiterated provisions under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibit display of any election matter in polling areas during the 48-hour silence period before the conclusion of polling. Media platforms, including television, radio, print and social media, have been asked to strictly adhere to these rules.

Over 3.23 lakh complaints via cVIGIL

Highlighting citizen participation, the ECI said 3,23,099 complaints have been lodged through the cVIGIL app between March 15 and April 19. Of these, 3,10,393 complaints, or 96.01%, were resolved within the stipulated time period of 100 minutes.

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The Commission said it will continue to keep a close watch on online platforms to ensure that the electoral process remains free, fair and free from misinformation.