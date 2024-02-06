ED conducted raids to stop our expose; deleted recordings of investigation: AAP leader Atishi

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Atishi said on Tuesday that the BJP-led government at the Centre is trying to “scare and silence” the Arvind Kejriwal-led party by conducting raids on its leaders. This comes after the central agency conducted searches in locations related to certain AAP members, including MP ND Gupta, Kejriwal’s personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar as part of a money laundering case related to siphoning off money at Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Atishi said these searches come after her tweet on Monday evening about her upcoming expose on the central agency. She said that the ED conducted the aforementioned searches to prevent her from the “explosive expose”. She said the raids will continue but AAP is not scared.

“The investigation has been going on for 2 years, raids have happened and arrests too but nothing has been recovered,” said Atishi at a press conference. She asked if the money laundering has happened, where are the proceeds, where is the evidence of money laundering.

“A few witnesses came forward and said that they made the statements due to pressure. One witness said that if he does not make a statement against AAP then we will kidnap your daughter, another said that he was threatened his wife will be arrested,” accused Atishi.

The AAP leader said that the ED raided party members to prevent the expose. Central agencies are being used to scare and silence opposition.

“We have filed a petition in court to give us access to all the audio recordings of the investigations conducted by ED. If ED does not give us access, then you will know the truth,” she said. She accused the ED of deleting the audio recordings of investigations.

About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the ED raids on Tuesday.

