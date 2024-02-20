ED issues fresh summons to Mahua Moitra in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued new summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Lok Sabha MP, Mahua Moitra, for questioning in a case related to the contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The summons was issued after Moitra did not appear for questioning on Monday, according to sources. The 49-year-old politician has been given a week to appear before the ED.

Moitra had previously communicated her inability to depose, sources added. An immediate response from Moitra was not available. The ED is seeking to record Moitra's statement under the FEMA provisions once she appears.

Investigations are currently underway into transactions related to a non-resident external (NRE) account. These transactions, along with a few other foreign remittances and fund transfers, are being scrutinised by the agency. In addition, Moitra is facing a preliminary inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI's probe into the allegations against Moitra was initiated based on a reference from the Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has levelled allegations against Moitra, claiming that she asked questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the influence of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in return for presents. Dubey further accused Moitra of jeopardising national security for financial benefits.

Moitra, however, denied all allegations, asserting that she is being victimised due to her questioning about the Adani group's deals. She also mentioned that neither the Lok Pal has uploaded any referral order on the website in accordance with the Lokpal Act nor has CBI released anything official. “Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on social media last year.

