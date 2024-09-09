ED seeks 14-day judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought a 14-day judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case. The agency said that no further custodial interrogation of the accused was required and hence he should be sent to judicial custody.

The ED told the court that Khan could influence witnesses and hamper investigation if he is released. The court has reserved its order regarding the judicial custody.

Related Articles

An application has also been moved asking for the Quran to be taken along with him and special home diet if he is remanded to judicial custody.

Amanatullah Khan was arrested last week after the agency questioned him for six hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board. His house in Okhla was raided before he was taken for questioning.

Khan has been accused of illegally recruiting and financial misconduct during his tenure as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ED accused Khan of illegally recruiting staff and unfairly leasing Waqf Board properties between 2018 and 2022. This allegedly resulted in financial gains through illegitimate means. The central probe agency had previously questioned Khan for over 12 hours in connection with the case. They claim that he acquired 'huge proceeds of crime' in cash through these illegal activities.

According to the ED, Khan invested these proceeds in purchasing immovable assets in the name of his associates. Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court refused to grant Khan anticipatory bail in March, citing his repeated evasion of summons from investigating agencies. The Supreme Court had also denied him protection from arrest.

His colleagues and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia backed Khan and condemned the agency’s actions against him. They said the ED raided the house where his ailing mother-in-law, who is suffering from cancer and underwent an operation, was recovering. They said it is the job of ED to suppress every voice against BJP.