ED arrests AAP's Amanatullah Khan after 6 hours of questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan after six hours of questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi Waqf Board case. Earlier this morning, the ED officials raided Khan's home in Okhla. Khan is facing charges related to illegal recruitment and financial misconduct during his tenure as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ED's case is based on allegations that he illegally recruited staff and unfairly leased Waqf Board properties between 2018 and 2022, resulting in financial gains through illegitimate means. The central probe agency has previously questioned Khan for over 12 hours in connection with the case and claimed that he acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through these illegal activities. It alleges that Khan invested these proceeds in purchasing immovable assets in the name of his associates.

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court refused to grant Khan anticipatory bail in March, citing his repeated evasion of summons from investigating agencies. The Supreme Court had also denied him protection from arrest.

The AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia backed Khan and condemned the ED's actions against him. "Look at the cruelty of ED @KhanAmanatullah first he joined the ED investigation, then asked for time for further time, his mother-in-law has cancer, she has undergone an operation, they reached the house early in the morning to raid. There is no evidence against @KhanAmanatullah but both Modi's dictatorship and ED's hooliganism continue," said Singh.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently released on bail in the liquor policy case, tweeted, "This is the only work left for ED. Suppress every voice raised against BJP. Break it. Arrest and put in jail those who do not break or get suppressed."

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)