Eight Indians, firms sanctioned by US over $100 million Iranian oil and gas trade links 

Eight Indian nationals and several India-based firms have been sanctioned by the United States for allegedly facilitating Iran’s energy trade, according to official statements. The sanctions, announced on Thursday, are part of a broader crackdown targeting over 50 individuals, entities, and vessels connected to Iran’s petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exports.
The US State Department said it is taking these measures to block funds that support Iran’s "malign activity," while the Treasury Department emphasized dismantling critical elements of Tehran’s energy export network.
The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the individuals and companies under its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) and Blocked Persons List. Those listed face asset freezes, a ban on business dealings with US persons, and travel restrictions.
Among those sanctioned:
Additionally, Indian companies B K Sales Corporation, CJ Shah and Co, Mody Chem, Paarichem Resources LLP, and Shiv Texchem Limited were also listed.
“These actors have collectively enabled the export of billions of dollars’ worth of petroleum and petroleum products,” the Treasury Department said, adding that the revenue supports Iran’s backing of terrorist groups.
“All property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons that are in the US or in possession of US persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC,” it added.