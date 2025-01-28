‘Don’t try to scare us…’: Arvind Kejriwal responds after Haryana CM threatens with defamation suit over water terrorism remarks

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, responding to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s warning of a defamation suit, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not try to scare them with a case. He said that the Election Commission will meet Bhawant Mann and Delhi CM Atishi at 4 pm today.

Related Articles

"Atishi has again written a letter to the Election Commission today on the issue of water. The CEO of Delhi Jal Board confirmed yesterday that the water coming to Delhi is laced with a poison called ammonia. The Election Commission has given time to Bhagwant Mann and Atishi to meet at 4 pm today. Both will go,” he said.

Addressing Haryana CM Saini, Kejriwal said politics must not be done over water. “How can you let people use poisoned water? They are trying to scare us, they have told us they will file a case…then do it. Have you left any stones unturned when it comes to filing cases against us? You have already sent us to jail, will you now pronounce the death sentence also? File a case. You will make the people of Delhi drink poison, and when Kejriwal protests against it, you threaten to file a case against him? Do it. But I will not let the people of Delhi die. BJP should stop doing dirty politics. Do not try to scare us with a case, Saini sahab, talk to your party instead. Release clean water. Offering water will get you blessings,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal says, "Atishi has again written a letter to the Election Commission today on the issue of water. The CEO of Delhi Jal Board confirmed yesterday that the water coming to Delhi is laced with a poison called ammonia. The Election… pic.twitter.com/0VSi1ilL1U — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

The AAP and BJP have been engaged in a war of words after the former accused BJP in Haryana of deliberately polluting the Yamuna River. AAP has alleged that Haryana is mixing industrial waste into the river, amounting to what he calls "water terrorism." He claims this is a deliberate attempt to jeopardise the health of Delhi’s residents by contaminating their water supply, a charge that has sparked outrage and denials from the BJP.

The BJP has responded by threatening to sue Kejriwal for defamation, asserting that the AAP’s claims are baseless. Haryana CM Saini countered the accusations by stating that the AAP has a habit of making reckless claims and fleeing from accountability.

Saini invited Delhi’s administration to test the water quality in Sonipat, the entry point of the Yamuna into Delhi, and blamed distribution issues in Delhi for any water shortages.

Meanwhile, Delhi Jal Board contradicted AAP's claims, with its chief executive labeling the statements as fear-mongering. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has requested a factual report from the Haryana government.

