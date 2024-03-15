Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha 2024 election schedule tomorrow at 3 pm

The Election Commission will announce poll dates for general elections tomorrow (Saturday, March 16) at 3 pm. The announcement will be streamed live on social media platforms of the ECI.

The ECI posted a brief statement on X and said dates for four Assembly polls - scheduled to be held around the same time - would also be announced.

The four states expected to vote in April/May are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, with Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand scheduled to vote later this year.

The announcement sets the stage for the battle in which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is hoping to clinch a rare third term.

The Model Code of Conduct, which bars the government in power from announcing any new policy decisions, comes into effect immediately after the announcement. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. The results were declared on May 23