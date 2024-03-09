Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns before Lok Sabha elections 2024

Prior to the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule, Arun Goel, the Election Commissioner of India, tendered his resignation, which was subsequently approved by the President of India. Arun Goel was positioned to succeed as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), with the current CEC, Rajiv Kumar, scheduled for retirement in February 2025.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024," the gazette notification issued by the Law Ministry said on Saturday.

Arun Goel, a senior IAS officer of the 1985 batch, had opted for voluntary retirement on November 18, 2022. Subsequently, he was appointed as the Election Commissioner a day later. His appointment faced scrutiny and was questioned in the Supreme Court, prompting inquiries about the urgency surrounding the decision.

The specific reason for Arun Goel's resignation remains undisclosed. His decision to step down coincided with the heightened preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission. Despite ongoing assessments of the states' readiness, the official dates for the elections are yet to be announced, with expectations for them to take place in April-May.

On Friday, the Election Commission convened a security meeting with officials from the Union Home Ministry and the railways to discuss the deployment and movement of security personnel nationwide.

In addition to the critical Lok Sabha election, the Commission faces the responsibility of overseeing state elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra, and Arunachal Pradesh.

