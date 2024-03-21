Electoral Bonds case: SBI files compliance affidavit in SC, submits all details, including unique codes

The State Bank of India has reportedly filed the compliance affidavit in the electoral bonds case, submitting all the details linked to electoral bonds, including alpha numeric number, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had sought the details to be disclosed include the unique bond numbers that would reveal the link between the buyers and the recipient political parties.

Related Articles

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said there is "no manner of doubt that the SBI is required to make complete disclosure of all the details" which are in its possession.

The Election Commission is expected to release the data details shortly. On March 11, the SBI, which unsuccessfully sought an extension of time till June 30 to disclose electoral bonds details, faced searching questions from the top court which wanted to know about the steps taken to comply with its directions.

Last Friday, the SC admonished SBI for furnishing incomplete information and issued a notice to the bank to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alphanumeric numbers.

On Monday, the bench noted the submission of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the SBI, that there is no reservation on the part of the bank in disclosing all the details of electoral bonds which are in its possession.

"In order to fully effectuate the order and to obviate any controversy in the future, the chairman and managing director of SBI shall file an affidavit on or before 5 pm on Thursday (March 21) indicating that SBI has disclosed all details of the electoral bonds which were in its possession and custody and that no details have been withheld," the bench said.