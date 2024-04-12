Elon Musk in India: 48-hr packed visit includes PM Modi meeting, Starlink launch, and potential $3 billion investment

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, confirmed his visit to India on April 21 and 22, during which he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per his planned itinerary, he is expected to make several significant announcements during the visit, such as the launch of the Starlink service and investment plans totaling $2 billion to $3 billion in the country.

In addition to meeting PM Modi, Musk is anticipated to meet with top government officials and industry representatives.

During his visit, Musk is set to meet with other government officials, including Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. The preparations for Musk's visit are ongoing, and the Prime Minister's Office is likely to send out invitations next week to potential attendees. Alongside government officials, some industry stakeholders may also be invited to meet with the Tesla CEO.

Musk and Modi previously met during the Indian prime minister's visit to the US in June last year. Since then, Musk has been advocating for a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles to enable Tesla to begin selling its EVs in India.

Last month, the Indian government yielded to the pressure, introducing a new EV policy that slashes import taxes on certain models from 100% to 15%, provided the manufacturer pledges to invest $500 million or more and establishes a factory in the country.

According to a Bloomberg report, Tamil Nadu might present itself as a potential manufacturing location for Tesla before Musk's visit to India. The report also stated that while Tesla has been considering establishing an EV plant in India, a final decision has not been made yet.

Elon Musk is expected to unveil plans to launch Starlink services in India, offering satellite-based broadband services, according to the report. It mentioned that regulatory approvals for Starlink are nearing completion, and the company is likely to obtain a license soon.