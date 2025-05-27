'Empty talk. Not to be taken seriously': Ex-foreign secretary slams Shehbaz Sharif's offer of talks with India

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Tuesday sharply dismissed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer for peace talks with India, calling it “empty talk” and “not to be taken seriously.”

"Empty talk. Not to be taken seriously. Have always wanted to resolve the Kashmir ‘dispute’ ‘peacefully’ with incessant terror, 26/11, Parliament attack, Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama, Pahalgam,” Sibal said, listing major terror strikes that have occurred over the past two decades.

Sibal's remarks came shortly after Sharif, during his visit to Tehran on Monday, said he was ready to engage with India on all contentious issues, including Kashmir, water sharing, terrorism, and trade.

Addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif said, “We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism.”

He added, “But if they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory...like we have done a few days ago,” referring to the recent exchange of hostilities with India. “But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.”

India, however, has maintained that dialogue with Pakistan is only possible on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and terrorism.

The tensions between the two countries escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. India responded with precision air and missile strikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan retaliated with attempted strikes on Indian military bases between May 8 and 10, which were countered by Indian forces.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said terrorism was not a proxy war but a deliberate war strategy adopted by Pakistan, and India will respond to it accordingly. Refusing to make any distinction between non-state and state actors in Pakistan, Modi said Islamabad is engaging in war by continuing to support terrorism.

"We can not call this a proxy war, as those who were killed after May 6 were given state honors in Pakistan. Pakistani flags were draped over their coffins, and their military saluted them. This proves that these terrorist activities are not just a proxy war, this is a deliberate war strategy on their part," the prime minister said while addressing an event in Gandhinagar. "If they are engaging in war, then the response will be accordingly."