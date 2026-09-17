6 IPO listings today: Rentomojo, & 3 others list at premium, ARCIL lists at par; Manipal Cards on discount

As of listing price, Rentomojo investors made a profit of nearly Rs 2,900 on each lot allotted to them. Rentomojo raised Rs 1,256 crore from its IPO, which was offered in the price band of Rs 384–404 per share with a lot size of 37 equity shares. The issue was subscribed nearly 73 times, fetching 44.4 lakh applications and getting bids for more than 64,000 crore during the three-day bidding process.



Karamtara Engineering

Shares of Karamtara Engineering made a strong debut on the stock exchanges, listing at a premium of 25.98 per cent at Rs 320 on both BSE and NSE at its issue price of Rs 254. Ahead of the listing, the stock was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 46-48 per share, indicating expectations of a listing gain of nearly 18-19 per cent for the investors.

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As of listing price, Karamtara investors made a profit of nearly Rs 3,900 on each lot allotted. Karamtara offered its shares was price in the range of Rs 241–254 per share with a lot size of 59 equity shares. Its issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 675 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 200 crore. The IPO was subscribed nearly 63 times, attracting over 27.5 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 40,430 crore.



Steamhouse India

Steamhouse India shares started their market journey on a positive note, listing at a premium of 16.67 per cent at Rs 94.50 on the NSE and at premium of 14.81 per cent at Rs 93 on the BSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 81. The stock had been trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 13-15 apiece ahead of its debut, pointing to a potential listing gain of 17-19 per cent.

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As of listing price, investors of Steamhouse India made a profit of nearly Rs 2,500 on each lot allotted to them. Industrial Gas player Steamhouse India raised Rs 414 crore through its IPO, which was launched in the price band of Rs 77-81 per share. The issue received an overall subscription of 30.5 times getting bids worth Rs 9,300 crore through more than 16.57 lakh applications.



LCC Projects

LCC Projects shares witnessed a strong listing on Thursday, debuting at Rs 191.90 on the NSE and Rs 189 on the BSE, representing premiums of 31.44 per cent 24.95 per cent, respectively, over the issue price of Rs 146. In the grey market, the stock was commanding a GMP of Rs 36 per share before listing, implying a premium of around 25 per cent over the IPO price.

As of listing price, investors of Karamtara made a profit of nearly Rs 4,700 on each lot allotted. LCC Projects raised around Rs 427.14 crore through its IPO, sold in the price band of Rs 139-146 per share with a lot size of 102 equity shares. The IPO saw a subscription of 48.5 times, getting over 25.13 lakh applications and bids worth more than Rs 14,800 crore.

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Asset Reconstruction Company (India)

Shares of Asset Reconstruction Company (India), or ARCIL were listed at par only, disappointing the investors. The stock was settled at Rs 139 on both NSE and BSE, which is also the IPO issue price of Rs 139. The listing came amid a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 12-13 per share, which had indicated a potential gain of 9-10 per cent for IPO investors.

As of listing price, investors of ARCIL made a no profit on listing. ARCIL raised Rs 732.97 crore through an offer for sale issue, which was priced in the range of Rs 132–139 per share with a lot size of 107 equity shares. The issue was subscribed over 20 times, getting bids worth over Rs 10,300 crore through 5.7 lakh applications.



Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions shares debuted on a muted note on the domestic bourses, listing at a premium of Rs 330 on the NSE and Rs 332 on the BSE, a discount of 2-3 per cent, against the IPO price of Rs 339. The stock's pre-listing grey market premium (GMP) stood on a negative note. It was trading at a discount of Rs 6-10 apeice, signalling a weak debut for it.

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As of listing price, investors of Manipal Cards made a loss of nearly Rs 400 on each lot allotted. Manipal Cards raised around Rs 805 crore through its IPO, sold in the range of Rs 322-339 with a lot size of 44 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 1.4 times with bids worth just Rs 628 crore and little over 1 lakh applications.