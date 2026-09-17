The designation, made public in Washington, mandates the listing of foreign states based on economic, geographic, and commercial factors that enable drug processing or transit, regardless of counter-narcotics efforts enforced by local governments.

In his determination, Trump clarified that India’s inclusion does not reflect poorly on its bilateral law enforcement coordination or anti-narcotics track record, expressing confidence in deeper cooperation under the United States-India Drug Policy Framework.

"I welcome Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India's efforts to address illicit opium poppy cultivation and bolster supply chain integrity," Trump said.

While taking a constructive tone on India, Trump directed sharper rhetoric toward China, identifying the nation as the primary global hub for synthetic drug components. "The PRC continues to be the world's largest producer of many of the precursor chemicals used to illicitly produce fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other deadly synthetic drugs," Trump said.

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He noted that he had confronted Chinese President Xi Jinping directly on the issue, acknowledging that Beijing implemented export licensing restrictions for chemical precursors sent to North America last year following pressure.

Extending his review to domestic counter-narcotics operations, Trump highlighted what he characterized as unprecedented results achieved through tightened US border controls. "After four years of open border chaos, seizures of fentanyl and other drugs being smuggled into the United States have been reduced by more than half, and drug overdose deaths have plunged," Trump said, adding that the shift saved tens of thousands of American lives.

The updated US determination named 23 countries in total, including Afghanistan, the Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru and Venezuela, framing the strategy as a blend of legal enforcement and heightened international pressure.