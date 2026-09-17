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Russian oil & gas purchase: US House passes bill clearing path for 100% tariffs on India, China

Russian oil & gas purchase: US House passes bill clearing path for 100% tariffs on India, China

The measure, titled the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was approved in a 262-159 vote. Having already passed the Senate by an overwhelming margin, the bill now moves directly to President Trump’s desk for his signature into law. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 6:55 AM IST
Russian oil & gas purchase: US House passes bill clearing path for 100% tariffs on India, ChinaThe legislation allows the administration to impose punitive tariffs on nations that continue importing Russian crude oil and natural gas.

In a decisive move to choke off Moscow’s war funding, the US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a sweeping sanctions package against Russia that authorises President Donald Trump to slap tariffs of up to 100% on major energy buyers, including India and China.

The measure, titled the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was approved in a 262-159 vote. Bipartisan support pushed the legislation through, with 203 Republicans, 58 Democrats, and one Independent voting in favor, while seven Republicans and 152 Democrats voted against it.

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Having already passed the Senate by an overwhelming margin, the bill now moves directly to President Trump’s desk for his signature into law.

The legislation gives the White House sweeping leverage over global energy trade by allowing the administration to impose punitive tariffs on nations that continue importing Russian crude oil and natural gas.

Beyond target countries such as India and China, other major importers — including Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan — could face economic penalties. However, the bill incorporates specific exemptions for European allies that demonstrate ongoing efforts to curb their reliance on Russian energy.

In addition to trade measures, the broad package expands penalties against top Russian leadership, financial institutions, banking authorities, and the "shadow fleet" of oil tankers used to skirt existing Western price caps. It also incorporates a five-year extension of existing sanctions against Iran, a key provision demanded by the White House.

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While the package represents the most significant congressional effort to bolster pressure on Moscow since Trump re-entered office, Democratic opposition centered on the unprecedented latitude handed to the executive branch over trade policy.

"What we're not for is giving more tariff authority to this president," Congressman Richard Neal, a Democrat, said during debate on the House floor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had personally lobbied US lawmakers ahead of the crucial vote, stressing the urgent need for decisive action despite political friction in Washington.

“During the war, it is sometimes better to make a not-so-perfect decision than to do nothing,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media shortly before the bill was passed.

The legislation is named in honor of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican who spent over a year crafting and negotiating the bipartisan agreement before his death in July.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 6:39 AM IST
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