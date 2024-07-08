'Even powerful and influential won't be spared till...': Eknath Shinde after BMW crash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday issued a firm warning, declaring that there will be zero tolerance for hit-and-run offenders. His statement comes in response to the merciless killing of a woman in Mumbai when a BMW car struck her.

He also stated that no one, regardless of wealth or political affiliation, would have immunity while he was Chief Minister, including politicians and their children.

Shinde's reaction came after the tragic death of an on-duty Pune Police constable in a hit-and-run incident early Monday morning. The constable was struck by a speeding car while riding his scooter. This incident occurred shortly after a similar tragedy in Pune, where a 17-year-old boy driving a Porsche collided with a scooter, killing two people instantly. The latter incident has caused significant public outrage.

In a post on X, Shinde mentioned how he was "deeply alarmed" by the increase in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra and said the state government will further come up with stricter laws and severe penalties for hit-and-run offenders.

"I am deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my government," he said.

"The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the state police department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders," he said.

"No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the state. I have zero tolerance for injustice," he said.

Shinde stated that his government is dedicated to ensuring a safe environment for the people of the state.

"Let it be clear: my administration stands firmly with the victims and their families. We are committed to creating a safer Maharashtra for all its citizens," he further said.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada, was riding with her husband Pradeep on Dr. Annie Besant Road when a luxury car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, collided with their two-wheeler around 5:30 am on Sunday, according to the police.

A police official reported that the car dragged Kaveri for over 2 kilometers. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following the accident, the accused drove towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Near Kala Nagar in the Bandra area, he abandoned the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was seated beside him, before fleeing the scene, according to officials.

Mihir's father Rajesh Shah, who is a deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) from Palghar, and Bidawat were arrested by the Worli police on Sunday. They are accused of aiding Mihir in escaping after the accident, as per officials.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Mihir.