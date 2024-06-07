'EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya...': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA Bloc after election results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a dig at the I.N.D.I.A bloc over the allegation of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"When results were coming out on 4th June, I was busy with work. Phone calls started coming in later. I asked someone, numbers are fine, tell me EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya. These people (Opposition) had decided to ensure that people stop believing in democracy and democratic process of India. They continuously abused EVM. I thought they would take out the funeral procession of the EVM. But by the evening of 4th June, unko taale lag gaye. EVM ne unko chup kar diya. This is the strength of India's democracy, its fairness...I hope I won't get to hear about EVM for 5 years. But when we go into 2029, perhaps they will again harp about EVM...The country will never forgive them," PM Modi said at the parliamentary meeting on June 7.

Modi's comments came after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar took a jab at those being suspicious of EVMs by saying that the it should be given time to rest until the next elections as they get ready to receive abuses in the next election.

"The results of EVM are in front of everyone. Why to accuse that poor fellow? Let it rest for a few days. Let EVM rest till the next election. Then it will come out, then its battery will be changed, then its papers will be changed. Then it will get abused again, but will deliver good results. It has been showing similar results since the last 20-22 elections, the government keeps changing," news agency ANI quoted Rajib Kumar as saying.

During the meeting, Modi thanked the NDA members for unanimously selecting him as their leader. "I am very fortunate that you have all chosen me as the leader of the NDA. You have entrusted me with a new responsibility, and I am very grateful to you," he said.

"When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasized one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset..," Modi said on leadership.