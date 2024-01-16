Ex-TMC MP Mahua Moitra's response on govt bungalow 'unsatisfactory', eviction likely: Sources

TMC leader Mahua Moitra's explanation on why she should be allowed to retain her government bungalow even after her expulsion as an MP has not been found unsatisfactory by the Directorate of Estates (DoE), sources told India Today on Tuesday. She may soon get an eviction notice, asking her to vacate the bungalow, the sources said.

Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha on December 8 last year on the recommendations of the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee. She was asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled. After this, she approached the Delhi High Court, which asked her to approach the DoE with a request to allow her to continue to occupy the government bungalow.

The DoE had sent two notices to the former TMC MP, demanding an explanation as to why she should be given an extension to vacate the government-provided accommodation.

Moitra was expelled after the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee found her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament.

(With inputs from Milan Sharma)