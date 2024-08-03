Exam irregularities will create doctors like Munna Bhai MBBS: AAP MP Raghav Chaddha

In a pointed address in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha launched a fierce critique of the central government regarding the recent National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak.

Chadha expressed grave concerns that such irregularities are leading to the production of medical professionals with below-average skill sets, likening them to the Bollywood fictional character "Munna Bhai MBBS."

Related Articles

Chadha highlighted the serious implications of the NEET exam's integrity, stating, “If the exam of such importance, of becoming a doctor is rigged, and people are manipulated by giving bribes, then what kind of doctors are we producing in this country? What kind of doctors will be saving people's lives?”

He emphasised that if the current system continues, the nation risks cultivating doctors akin to the comedic character from the popular film, who is known for his unorthodox methods rather than formal medical training.

The AAP MP also addressed the broader issue of unemployment in India, pointing out a significant disconnect between the education provided to children and the job market. He lamented that this disparity is pushing young people into a "trap of joblessness."

“The education system, which was once the pride of our nation, has become a battlefield where our children fight a neck-to-neck tight competition, not for knowledge, not for entitlement, but merely for survival,” Chadha remarked.

In light of these concerns, he urged the government to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak and to hold accountable those responsible for the scandal.

