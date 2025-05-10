Exclusive: India hits key Pakistani air defence base at Chaklala in precision strike

India has specifically targeted Pakistan’s air defence system at Chaklala. The base was active during India’s strikes on terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke and had launched missiles at Indian aircraft.

Today’s strikes marked a significant escalation, with India targeting elevated air defence units at Chaklala. According to sources, four Pakistani airbases were successfully hit by Indian missiles to degrade Pakistan’s aerial capabilities.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meanwhile, Pakistani drones have been sighted at more than 30 locations, ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control.

These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert. All aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation remains under close and constant surveillance, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary.