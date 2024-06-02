Exit Poll Results 2024: Supriya Sule may win Baramati, Mahua stares at defeat in Krishnanagar; Axis My India's predictions for VVIP seats

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Axis My India on Sunday released a list of hot seats such as Nagpur and Mumbai South in Maharashtra, Bengal's Krishananagar, Behrampore, and Diamond Harbour, and others. According to the Axis My India's exit polls, Supriya Sule is likely to win from Baramati, a bastion of the Pawar family. She is up against Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Related Articles

In Nagpur, BJP's stalwart Nitin Gadkari is comfortably placed, according to Axis My India. He is squaring off with Vikas Thakre of the Congress, which is part of the MVA. In 2019, Gadkari won the seat by over 2 lakh votes with 55.67 per cent votes. He had defeated Nana Patole, now Congress Maharashtra President.

The Mumbai South seat, currently with Uddhav Sena, may go their way again. Here, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant has an edge over Yamini Jadhav of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. In 2019, Sawant bagged this seat by defeating former union minister and then Congress leader Milind Deora. Milind is now with Eknath Shinde's Sena.

In West Bengal, where the BJP is expected to win 26-31 seats, TMC's firebrand leader Mahua Moitra is staring at defeat against BJP's Amrita Rao in Krishnanagar. Congress Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan is in a tough fight in Behrampore against TMC's Yusuf Pathan.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is comfortably placed in Diamond Harbour. This time, the TMC is projected to win 11-14 seats in Bengal, almost 10 down from 22 in 2019.

Kangana Ranaut is likely to win from Mandi, where she is up against Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to win from Mumbai North. Axis My India has predicted a close fight in 3 of six seats in Mumbai.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel may lose from Rajnandgaon. The BJP is likely to win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh.

In Hyderabad, Axis My India has predicted a close fight with a slight edge for AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivaumar's brother DK Suresh may suffer a setback in Bangalore Rural. He is up against BJP's CN Manjunath.