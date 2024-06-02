Odisha Assembly Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP may pull off a surprise, likely to win 62-80 seats, predicts Axis My India

Odisha Assembly Elections Exit Poll 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may surprise Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal yet again, this time in the Assembly Elections. The Axis My India exit poll has predicted that BJP may secure 62-80 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. As per the exit polls, conducted by Axis My India and India Today, the BJD may secure 62-80 seats this time, as compared to 113 seats in the 2019 Assembly Elections.

The Odisha Assembly polls 2024 seek to elect 147 members to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the results for which will be declared on June 4, 2024. The assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha took place simultaneously, in four phases, from May 13 to June 1.

Odisha Lok Sabha Exit Polls Results: Axis My India predicts 18-20 seats for BJP

India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted that the BJP might win 18-20 seats in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the BJD may only win 0-2 seats. In terms of vote share, the BJP is projected to get 51 per cent votes, BJD 33 per cent and Congress 13 per cent.The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies.

According to C-Voter exit poll, the BJP is likely to win 17-19 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, while the BJD may only win 1-3 seats. News18's exit poll has projected the BJD to win only 6-8 seats, while the BJP may claim victory on 15 seats.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats, with some reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. In the 2019 elections, the BJD led by Naveen Patnaik won 12 seats, the BJP secured eight, and the Indian National Congress (INC) obtained just one seat.

Main parties in the fray

The main political parties in contest are: Biju Janata Dal, which is contesting on 147 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party on 147 seats, Indian National Congress on 145 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 7 seats.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has held his position for over 24 years. Should he secure another term, he will surpass former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling to become the longest-serving state chief minister in India's history.

Other prominent candidates: Pradipta Kumar Naik (BJP), Dilip Kumar Ray (BJP), Sidhant Mohapatra (BJP), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (BJD), Pratap Keshari Deo (BJD), Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD), Niranjan Pujari (BJD), Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (BJP), Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP), Sarada Prashad Nayak (BJD), Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (BJP), Suresh Pujari (BJP), Prasanna Acharya (BJD), Jagannath Saraka (BJD), Ranendra Pratap Swain (BJD), Pradip Kumar Amat (BJD), Bhaskar Madhei (BJP), Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP) and Niranjan Patnaik (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Odisha.

Important constituencies

Hinjili, Kantabanji, Digapahandi, Nayagarh, Bhandaripokhari, Sambalpur, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Pipili, Anandpur and Keonjhar are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Exit polls: Assembly elections

The majority mark in the Odisha Assembly, which has 147 seats, is 74.

V K Pandian on Saturday claimed that the ruling party in Odisha would win more than 115 of the 147 assembly seats and secure 15 of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Taking to X, Pandian said, "The BJD is winning 85 assembly seats after 3rd phase polls and with the 4th phase today, it will end up winning more than 115 seats out of a total of 147 and 15 Lok Sabha seats out of 21."

The bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader also said that the party will form the government in the state with more than a three-fourth majority.

In the 2019 Odisha Assembly Election, BJD achieved a commanding victory by securing 113 seats, thus continuing its governance of the state. BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 23 seats in the Assembly. Conversely, the Indian National Congress saw its influence wane significantly, garnering just 9 seats and relegating it to a distant third position in terms of representation.