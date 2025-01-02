'Expect heavy rainfall, snowfall': IMD's prediction for Himachal; fog, cold day conditions to continue in North India 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir due to the influence of Western Disturbances (WDs) over the region. Foggy and cold day conditions are expected to persist across parts of northern India, including Delhi, in the coming days.

The department has predicted isolated snowfall activity over the western Himalayan region on January 3 and 4 due to the influence of a western disturbance currently positioned over Jammu.

"There is a Western Disturbance (WD) over Jammu and adjoining north Pakistan, which could trigger isolated snowfall activity today and tomorrow, mainly over the western Himalayan region,” said IMD Scientist Soma Sen Roy on Thursday.

Another WD, currently over Iran and neighbouring areas, is likely to move eastward in the coming days, potentially causing significant weather changes. “As it moves eastward, it may cause a rise in temperature over the western Himalayan region from 4 and 5 January onwards. We're also expecting heavy rainfall or heavy snowfall, as well as thunderstorm activity mainly over J&K and HP,” Roy added.

The WD’s movement could also lead to isolated rainfall activity in northern Punjab and Haryana on January 4 and 5. Additionally, an easterly wave will contribute to a rise in minimum temperatures across the plains over the next few days. “We are expecting fog and cold day conditions to continue in isolated places over the northwest plains of India and the western Himalayan region. That means daytime temperatures will not rise much. This includes Delhi, which had a cold day for the last 3-4 days, and today also we are giving a cold day warning,” noted Roy.

However, relief from cold wave conditions is expected as temperatures begin to rise due to the moisture incursion from easterly winds. “Cold wave is less likely because temperatures will rise now due to easterly moisture incursion,” she stated.

In southern India, minimal weather changes are anticipated, except for light rainfall on January 5 and 6 in Tamil Nadu and the Lakshadweep region.