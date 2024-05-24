Expired food items, 'hygiene' violations: Raid at Hyderabad branch of Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Cafe

The Telangana Food Safety Department carried out a surprise raid on the well-known Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Cafe, famous for its delectable South Indian breakfast dishes, in Hyderabad. During the inspection conducted on Thursday, officials uncovered serious breaches in food safety regulations at the establishment.

The officials discovered several infractions at the cafe, including using expired and unlabeled food items in its kitchen. Shockingly, approximately 100 kg of Urad Dal valued at ₹16,000, along with 10 kg of Nandini Curd and eight litres of milk, were found to be past their expiry dates. Additionally, the kitchen was found to house improperly labelled items, with 450 kilograms of raw rice, 20 kgs of white labia, and 300 kgs of unlabeled Jaggery being seized by the authorities.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the cafe failed to submit the requisite medical fitness certificates for its food handlers while also neglecting to cover its dustbins with lids as mandated by food safety regulations. The discovery comes amidst a broader crackdown by the food safety department on various eateries in Hyderabad, where lapses in hygiene standards were uncovered.

Another restaurant, Baahubali Kitchen, was also subjected to a surprise raid on the same day. Inspectors found cockroaches infesting the stored food items at the establishment, which was deemed to be in a highly unhygienic state. Baahubali Kitchen's owners were promptly notified in response to the unsanitary conditions observed.

Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery lauded for its ghee-laden idlis and dosas, recently expanded its Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain to Hyderabad's Madhapur area earlier this year. The cafe, frequented by numerous celebrities and food enthusiasts, has garnered a strong following over the years.

However, this recent food safety violation casts a shadow over its reputation, especially in light of a recent bomb blast incident at its Kundalahalli branch in Bengaluru, which left several people injured on March 1.