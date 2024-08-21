Explosion at Escientia pharma firm in Andhra Pradesh claims four lives, 20 injured

A devastating explosion at Escientia, a pharmaceutical company located within the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone, resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left over 20 others injured on Wednesday during the lunch hour.

The explosion occurred unexpectedly, catching many employees off guard as they were on break. Eyewitness accounts describe chaotic scenes, with smoke rising from the building, as ambulances reached the site.

Visuals from the explosion site showed first responders arriving rapidly, and workers were observed covering their mouths and noses amid the thick grey smoke.

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Deepika Patil confirmed the fatality figures and stated that rescue operations are currently in progress, with firefighters battling ongoing smoke and flames emanating from the facility.

While the blast reportedly originated at the reactor site, authorities clarified that it did not occur within the reactor itself. The specific cause of the explosion remains undetermined at this time.

The injured individuals have been transported to Anakapalli NTR Hospital and a nearby private medical facility for urgent care. Emergency services, including police and firefighting units, are actively engaged at the scene to manage the situation.

A fire department official reported that at least 10 individuals have been rescued from the site, many of whom sustained injuries due to the blast.