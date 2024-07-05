'Extreme nepotism, hunger for power': Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks JMM, Hemant Soren

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jharkhand in-charge, on Thursday targeted the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for changing the Chief Minister for the second time. Chouhan's stinging attack at the JMM came after Hemant Soren took oath as the Chief Minister by removing Champai Soren.

Hemant Soren on Thursday took oath as the Jharkhand chief minister at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of his father and JMM national president Shibu Soren. Champai Soren took oath as the Jharkhand chief minister in February this year, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Hemant Soren in connection with an alleged land scam and money laundering case.

Chouhan said, "This is extreme nepotism and hunger for power which cannot tolerate anyone except itself. After all, what was Champai Soren's fault? He should have waited till the assembly elections. It reflects the sentiment that only I will stay and no one else except my family will stay."

Countering Hemant Soren's statement, Chouhan said that the BJP neither harasses nor protects anyone and that the investigative agencies do their job independently. "The BJP is in the field with full force and will establish good governance again by winning the elections here," the veteran BJP leader added.

Soon after taking oath, Soren posted a message on X wherein he slammed BJP, calling them "arrogant people intoxicated with power who tried to silence me". "Today, the public opinion of the people of Jharkhand will rise again. Jai Jharkhand, Jai Hind," he added.

In a video message, Hemant Soren also claimed that the opposition jailed him by levelling false allegations.

"In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the people of Jharkhand gave our party mandate but the conspirators were unable to digest how an Adivasi youngster can sit in such a high position. At last, on January 31, they (the BJP) put false allegations on me and removed me from the post of Chief Minister. Because of the people's blessings, I'm here out sitting in front of you. We will always be the voice of the people. Today, the public opinion of the people of Jharkhand will rise again. By taking charge, the work will be carried out again," he said.

The newly minted Jharkhand CM was released on bail in a land scam after spending around 5 months in jail. Champai Soren resigned from the post jut 5 months after taking the oath.

Hemant Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months, having secured bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31.