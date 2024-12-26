Eye on 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party to organise PDA Charcha

With its sights set on the 2027 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to go all out to reach out to the minority communities.

The regional satrap has decided to organise 'PDA Charcha' program in all 403 assembly constituencies from December 26, 2024 to January 25, 2025. PDA is an acronynm for Pichchda Dalit Alpasankhyak.

"Its objective is to spread Ambedkar's ideas to the people and save the Constitution," Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

He added that public representatives of the party, all officials of the organisation, and officials of the affiliated organisations will actively participate in the PDA Charcha programs.

According to Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party workers were following the instructions of Akhilesh Yadav to unite the PDA and worked continuously to get the backward, Dalit, minority and oppressed communities behind it.

Chaudhary said that not only Ambedkar and Constitution but issues such as social justice, inflation, reservation, unemployment, caste census and other issues will also be discussed.

Furthermore, he accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting Ambedkar in Parliament.

"Ambedkar banned the exploitative-negative dominant thinking by making the Constitution of India. These dominantists (BJP) have always been against Ambedkar. The dominantists never accepted the principle of 'equality for all' of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji."

The Samajwadi Party (SP) tasted some success in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after the drubbing it got in the 2022 assembly polls. In the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP bagged 255 seats whereas the Samajwadi Party was trounced to 111 seats.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress fought the 2024 general election in alliance as part of the INDIA bloc.

The SP won 37 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress bagged 6, taking the INDIA alliance's tally to 43 out of 80 seats. The success, however, was short lived for the Samajwadi Party as it received a significant setback in the recent assembly bypolls.

The BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won 7 of the 9 contested seats, including the Muslim stronghold of Kundarki. The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, could win only two seats -- Karhal and Sisamau.