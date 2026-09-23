The first promotion trap: Why women disappear from India’s leadership pipeline

The first promotion, therefore, emerges as an important pressure point in the leadership pipeline.

The “Collision Zone”

For many women, the years when they are expected to take on their first significant leadership responsibilities can also coincide with intensifying caregiving demands. Parenting, eldercare and household responsibilities can intersect with the demands of building a career.

Great Place To Work® India calls this the “collision zone”, the point where career stage and life stage intersect.

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The report argues that this should not be treated simply as a problem women have to solve on their own. The design of jobs, career paths, flexibility, development opportunities and support systems can influence whether women are able to sustain career momentum through these transitions.

This is also a stage when performance feedback alone may not be enough. Continued access to meaningful opportunities, sponsorship and flexibility can become important to keeping women visible and progressing.

“The collision zone isn't a women's problem to solve. It's a design problem for organisations. The Best Workplaces solve it before they're asked,” says Delnaz Elavia, MD, Great Place To Work® India.

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Three shifts reshaping workplace strategy

The workplace conversation is consequently beginning to change. Three shifts stand out.

From women’s representation to women’s contribution: The focus is moving beyond how many women an organisation hires to whether they have a voice, meaningful opportunities and a role in decisions that shape the business and workplace.

From hiring talent to growing careers: Recruitment alone cannot fix the leadership pipeline. Organisations are putting greater emphasis on learning, development, retention and career progression, including for employees whose careers do not follow a straight line.

From maternity support to career sustainability: Women’s workplace needs do not end with maternity leave. Caregiving infrastructure, returnship programmes, flexibility and other life-stage interventions can help sustain career continuity.

What best workplaces do differently

The experience of companies recognised as India’s Best Workplaces for Women suggests that workplace design can make a difference.

Women at these organisations report at least six percentage points better experiences across every support dimension measured, including benefits, growth, pay fairness and work-life balance.

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As many as 84% of women at Best Workplaces say they have special and unique benefits at their workplace. These organisations are also expanding opportunities for women at twice the average rate, with women taking four out of every 10 new roles.

The findings point to a broader shift. The focus cannot stop at getting more women through the door. It needs to move towards growing and retaining them through the middle of the career ladder.

Must Read: India Inc added 1 million jobs. Why did women get just 18% of them?

Four ways to Protect career momentum

The report identifies four practices that Best Workplaces are using to address points where women’s careers can stall.

Keep promotion windows flexible: Assess readiness based on skills and capability, rather than allowing a career break or leave to automatically push a woman off the promotion track.

Keep women connected by choice: Those on extended leave can be given the option to stay connected with projects and strategic discussions, helping preserve visibility without creating pressure to work during leave.

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Make caregiving a shared responsibility: Parental leave for all parents, including meaningful paternity leave, can help prevent caregiving from becoming a disproportionate career constraint for women.

Build sponsor-backed re-entry: A returning employee should not have to rebuild her career from scratch. Senior leaders can ensure she remains part of succession conversations and gets access to visible, high-value assignments when she returns.

The study, based on the experiences of more than 22 lakh employees across 20-plus industries, points to a broader organisational challenge: career progression cannot be separated from the realities of people’s lives.

As Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work® India, puts it: “The opportunity before leaders today is to provide longevity to women's careers, enabling women through key career and life-stage transitions.”