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'Influence is not immunity': Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe backs President Murmu's celebrity appeal

'Influence is not immunity': Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe backs President Murmu's celebrity appeal

When influence is used to endorse food products, public health cannot be an afterthought, says Mundhe

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 5:47 PM IST
'Influence is not immunity': Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe backs President Murmu's celebrity appeal'No one is above the law': Maharashtra FDA chief on celebrity endorsements

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has backed President Droupadi Murmu's appeal to film stars not to endorse products that could harm public health, saying celebrity influence cannot place anyone above the law.

"Influence is not immunity," Mundhe said in a post on X, responding to Murmu's remarks at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday.

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Murmu had said the popular film artists possess immense potential to influence the people of the country, especially the youth. She said when successful film artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them.

The President urged celebrities not to endorse products that are harmful to health. She said that a true star is one who spreads light, not darkness.

The state FDA chief said artists, like everyone else, must respect the law and recognise the responsibility that comes with endorsing products, behaviours, and habits that shape public choices.

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"When influence is used to endorse food products, public health cannot be an afterthought," he said.

Mundhe said the Maharashtra FDA had already issued notices to artists over endorsements that raised concerns in the larger public interest.

"No one is above the law. And influence must never become a licence to promote what may harm public health," he added. "The principle is simple: no one is above the law, and no commercial interest can take precedence over public health."

Must Watch | Exclusive: FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe On Hospital Pricing, Mondegar Lapses And Licensing

Notices To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn

The Maharashtra FDA had issued notices on August 11 to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff.

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The notices related to a Vimal Elaichi advertisement featuring the three actors. The FDA claimed the advertisement amounted to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in Maharashtra.

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 5:41 PM IST
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