'Influence is not immunity': Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe backs President Murmu's celebrity appeal

Murmu had said the popular film artists possess immense potential to influence the people of the country, especially the youth. She said when successful film artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them.

The President urged celebrities not to endorse products that are harmful to health. She said that a true star is one who spreads light, not darkness.

Influence is not immunity.



Artists, like everyone else, must respect the law and recognise the responsibility that comes with endorsing products, behaviours and habits that shape public choices.



When influence is used to endorse food products, public health cannot be an… — Tukaram Mundhe (@Tukaram_IndIAS) September 23, 2026

The state FDA chief said artists, like everyone else, must respect the law and recognise the responsibility that comes with endorsing products, behaviours, and habits that shape public choices.

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"When influence is used to endorse food products, public health cannot be an afterthought," he said.

Mundhe said the Maharashtra FDA had already issued notices to artists over endorsements that raised concerns in the larger public interest.

"No one is above the law. And influence must never become a licence to promote what may harm public health," he added. "The principle is simple: no one is above the law, and no commercial interest can take precedence over public health."

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Notices To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn

The Maharashtra FDA had issued notices on August 11 to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff.

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The notices related to a Vimal Elaichi advertisement featuring the three actors. The FDA claimed the advertisement amounted to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in Maharashtra.