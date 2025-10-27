Fake jobs, real money: How ₹37.5L flowed to official’s wife via firms with govt contracts

A corruption probe in Rajasthan has unearthed a startling scheme involving fake salaries and misuse of public contracts. Investigators found that Poonam Dixit, wife of a senior government official, received over ₹37.5 lakh as “salary” from two private tech firms — without ever working there.

The case, now under the scanner of the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), centres around Pradyuman Dixit, a Joint Director in the IT Department at RajComp Info Services.

According to investigators, Pradyuman used his official position to favour OrionPro Solutions and Treegen Software Limited — both government contractors — by helping them win tenders. In return, he allegedly ensured his wife was paid monthly kickbacks under the guise of employment, as per a NDTV report.

Between January 2019 and September 2020, Poonam Dixit was paid ₹37,54,405 across five bank accounts, even though she never reported to either office. Investigators say Pradyuman arranged fake attendance records and facilitated simultaneous payments from both companies, listing Poonam as a full-time employee of OrionPro and a freelancer for Treegen, the report added.

The ACB began its preliminary inquiry on July 3 this year, following a Rajasthan High Court directive dated September 6, 2022. After reviewing financial records and internal company documents, authorities filed a formal case on October 17 under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

DSP Neeraj Gurnani is heading the investigation. The accused, including Pradyuman and his wife, are expected to be summoned to court soon as the inquiry moves forward.