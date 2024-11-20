'Fake, not my voice': Supriya Sule denies allegations of bitcoin transactions in Maharashtra elections

Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule has strongly denied allegations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that she was involved in illegal Bitcoin transactions aimed at influencing the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters after casting her vote on Wednesday, Sule described the claims as "fake" and asserted, "Not my voice. All these voice notes and messages are fake."

The controversy erupted following a press conference on Tuesday, where BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi presented audio clips and accused Sule, along with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, of conspiring with a former police commissioner and a dealer to conduct illicit transactions to benefit the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Sule responded by stating that the audio was fabricated and expressed confidence that law enforcement would identify those responsible. "I have spoken against Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. I am someone who has raised serious issues about it," she emphasized, reiterating her commitment to transparency and her willingness to answer any questions from the BJP.

Additionally, Sule confirmed that she had sent a defamation notice to Trivedi and expressed her readiness to confront him publicly. "I am ready to come out and answer Sudhanshu Trivedi anytime, in whichever city he wants, on whichever channel he wants," she stated, categorically denying the allegations.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar also defended his sister, asserting that he recognized her voice and supported a thorough investigation into the claims. "I am sure there is no kind of dubbing happening in the audio clips. I support an inquiry," he said.

Sharad Pawar, the NCP founder and Sule's father, backed his daughter, criticising the BJP for making what he called baseless accusations. "The person who made the allegations was in jail for several months; only the BJP can do this," he remarked.

Trivedi, during his press conference, detailed the alleged involvement of a dealer and a former police officer in Bitcoin transactions, claiming that the dealer had mentioned Sule and Patole as being part of the scheme. He also presented screenshots of conversations suggesting MVA leaders were seeking funds for the elections.

The BJP's allegations against Sule and Patole surfaced shortly after the opposition accused BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde of involvement in a "cash for votes" scandal, a claim that Tawde and the BJP have denied.

