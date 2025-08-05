Fall in line or step aside: Mamata's clear signal to dissenters with Kalyan Banerjee's resignation

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday made an unmistakable statement to its internal dissenters, accepting the resignation of senior MP Kalyan Banerjee as Lok Sabha Chief Whip and swiftly appointing his successor. This move underscored Mamata Banerjee's determination to maintain strict discipline within the party and send a clear message: fall in line or fall out.

Kalyan Banerjee's resignation came after he publicly criticised the party's parliamentary leadership, questioning the attendance of fellow MPs and suggesting that Mamata Banerjee was unaware of how the party was functioning.

"There was a need to send out a strong message," a senior TMC leader told news agency PTI, reflecting the party's stance on defiance. In a significant reshuffle, the TMC appointed Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the new Chief Whip and Satabdi Roy as Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha.

This reshuffle occurred barely 24 hours after Kalyan's resignation, leaving little room for ambiguity about Mamata Banerjee's resolve to restore discipline in the party. The leadership overhaul followed a series of internal tensions, particularly between Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, which had been simmering behind the scenes for months. Kalyan, who had long been seen as a polarising figure within the TMC, found himself in public conflict with Mahua after she accused him of "misogyny" and political sabotage.

The situation escalated when Kalyan posted a video from 2023 defending Mahua in the "cash-for-query" case, accompanied by a biting caption. "Today she repaid me by calling me a misogynist. I apologise to the nation for ever supporting someone who lacks even basic gratitude," Kalyan wrote, tagging both Mahua and the official BJP handle. Party insiders saw this as crossing a red line. "It wasn’t just defiance, it was near sabotage," a senior TMC leader remarked, highlighting the severity of Kalyan’s actions.

The conflict, however, had been brewing for some time. Earlier this year, Kalyan and Mahua had clashed outside the Election Commission office, and the rift resurfaced during the Monsoon Session, with Kalyan opposing Mahua's nomination to speak on the 'Operation Sindoor' issue. The TMC, choosing youth leader Sayoni Ghosh to speak, reflected its preference for new leadership over the established senior figures.

With Kalyan's actions reaching a tipping point, Mamata Banerjee's decisive reshuffle was a clear signal that loyalty would outweigh legacy, and discipline would take precedence over sentiment.

"Loyalty matters more than legacy, and internal discipline will not be sacrificed at the altar of seniority or sentiment," a senior party functionary told PTI, affirming the party's renewed focus on control and structure.

This reshuffle is more than just a change in leadership. It marks a shift towards a more disciplined, loyal, and gender-balanced parliamentary leadership. The appointments of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, both trusted by Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee, are likely to solidify Mamata's grip on the party as she navigates the growing challenges of internal cohesion.

(With inputs from PTI)

